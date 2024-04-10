In First, World Athletics To Pay Prize Money For Olympic Golds
Muhammad Rameez Published April 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) World Athletics announced on Wednesday it will become the first international federation to award prize money at an Olympics, beginning at this year's Games in Paris.
Gold medal winners in each of the 48 athletics events in Paris will receive $50,000 (46,000 Euros).
While athletes are often paid by sponsors and the Olympic tradition of amateur competition has long since been consigned to history, the decision by track and field's international body to pay prize money represents a major shift for the Games.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told reporters the decision reflected the efforts of track and field athletes "which attract billions of eyeballs" to the tv coverage of the Olympics.
"I don't believe this is remotely at variance with the concept that the International Olympic Committee often talks about, which is recognising the efforts that our competitors make for the overall success of the Games," Coe said.
He said World Athletics had only informed the IOC of the prize money decision on Wednesday, shortly before the announcement, and that there had been no discussion beforehand.
Asked if he felt the IOC should have been given more notice, Coe said: "It's a matter for the sport. The one thing the IOC has consistently recognised is the primacy of international federations to fashion their own futures."
The total prize fund of $2.4 million will come from the IOC's revenue share allocation that World Athletics receives every four years.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From Sports
-
Mendis, Mathews move up in ICC Rankings4 hours ago
-
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique19 hours ago
-
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups19 hours ago
-
Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update21 hours ago
-
Dortmund 'hardest' team Atletico could face: Simeone21 hours ago
-
Djokovic cruises in Monte Carlo after Alcaraz withdraws injured21 hours ago
-
Injured Alcaraz withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters21 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket21 hours ago
-
Serie A asks for Rome derby racism probe21 hours ago
-
Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads23 hours ago
-
Devine, Jones gain big in ICC Women Rankings1 day ago
-
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Zealand23 hours ago