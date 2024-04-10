In first, World Athletics to pay prize money for Olympic golds

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) World Athletics announced on Wednesday it will become the first international federation to award prize money at an Olympics, beginning at this year's Games in Paris.

Gold medal winners in each of the 48 athletics events in Paris will receive $50,000 (46,000 Euros).

While athletes are often paid by sponsors and the Olympic tradition of amateur competition has long since been consigned to history, the decision by track and field's international body to pay prize money represents a major shift for the Games.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe told reporters the decision reflected the efforts of track and field athletes "which attract billions of eyeballs" to the tv coverage of the Olympics.

"I don't believe this is remotely at variance with the concept that the International Olympic Committee often talks about, which is recognising the efforts that our competitors make for the overall success of the Games," Coe said.

He said World Athletics had only informed the IOC of the prize money decision on Wednesday, shortly before the announcement, and that there had been no discussion beforehand.

Asked if he felt the IOC should have been given more notice, Coe said: "It's a matter for the sport. The one thing the IOC has consistently recognised is the primacy of international federations to fashion their own futures."

The total prize fund of $2.4 million will come from the IOC's revenue share allocation that World Athletics receives every four years.