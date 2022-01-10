UrduPoint.com

In-form Halep Climbs To 15th In WTA Rankings

Muhammad Rameez Published January 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

In-form Halep climbs to 15th in WTA rankings

Former world number one Simona Halep's first title win in 16 months in Melbourne at the weekend saw her jump five places to 15th in the WTA rankings released on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Former world number one Simona Halep's first title win in 16 months in Melbourne at the weekend saw her jump five places to 15th in the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who won the Adelaide tournament on Sunday, dispatching Elena Rybakina in just 64 minutes to the final, still dominates the rankings.

The 25-year-old, who will be looking to make it past the semi-finals at the Australian Open for the first time, is top of the pile for the 110th week, seven weeks behind the record set by Justine Henin.

Halep, meanwhile, who reached the Australian Open final in 2018, continued her return to form and fitness in impressive form as she polished off Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena to win the Melbourne Summer Set.

After a truncated 2021 season when she struggled with calf and knee injuries, the 30-year-old Romanian can now approach the Australian Open with real confidenc

Related Topics

World Adelaide Melbourne Sunday 2018 Australian Open Top

Recent Stories

France to Double Number of Police Officers on Grou ..

France to Double Number of Police Officers on Ground by 2030 - Macron

3 minutes ago
 FM invites Romanian investors to avail of emerging ..

FM invites Romanian investors to avail of emerging trade opportunities in Pakist ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister takes notice of traffic congestion

Chief Minister takes notice of traffic congestion

3 minutes ago
 Imam stresses need of direct sourcing of agricultu ..

Imam stresses need of direct sourcing of agriculture products

3 minutes ago
 Cold & dry weather forecast for Northern Sindh

Cold & dry weather forecast for Northern Sindh

6 minutes ago
 Delegation of Saudi Armed Forces Command College v ..

Delegation of Saudi Armed Forces Command College visits FO

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.