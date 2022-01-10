In-form Halep climbs to 15th in WTA rankings

Former world number one Simona Halep's first title win in 16 months in Melbourne at the weekend saw her jump five places to 15th in the WTA rankings released on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Former world number one Simona Halep's first title win in 16 months in Melbourne at the weekend saw her jump five places to 15th in the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who won the Adelaide tournament on Sunday, dispatching Elena Rybakina in just 64 minutes to the final, still dominates the rankings.

The 25-year-old, who will be looking to make it past the semi-finals at the Australian Open for the first time, is top of the pile for the 110th week, seven weeks behind the record set by Justine Henin.

Halep, meanwhile, who reached the Australian Open final in 2018, continued her return to form and fitness in impressive form as she polished off Veronika Kudermetova 6-2, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena to win the Melbourne Summer Set.

After a truncated 2021 season when she struggled with calf and knee injuries, the 30-year-old Romanian can now approach the Australian Open with real confidenc