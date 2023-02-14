UrduPoint.com

In-form T20 World Cup Stars Make Big Rankings Move

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

In-form T20 World Cup stars make big rankings move

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Australia opener Alyssa Healy and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu are among the batters to gain in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings while Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has made significant movement among bowlers in the latest weekly update released on Tuesday.

Healy's knock of 55 against New Zealand has lifted her two places to seventh while Athapaththu, who is the highest scorer in the tournament so far with 83 runs that includes a match-winning 68 in a memorable victory over South Africa, sees her gain one spot to reach ninth position.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (up four places to 18th), Ireland's Gaby Lewis (up two places to 22nd) and Australia's Ellyse Perry (up four places to 25th) are among others to gain in the update, that considers performances in the first seven matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Performers in the India-Pakistan match have made substantial gains too. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has advanced three slots to reach 30th position after her unbeaten 68 while the Indian pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh have progressed after guiding India to victory. Rodrigues has moved from 13th to 11th after her unbeaten 52 while Ghosh is up from 42nd to 36th following her 31 not out.

South Africa's Chloe-Tryon (up three places to 37th), England's Alice Capsey (up 13 places to 38th) and Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama (up nine places to 43rd) have also made notable progress.

In the bowling rankings, spinners Sophie Ecclestone of England and Nonkululeko Mlaba of South Africa have consolidated their positions as the top two. Ecclestone, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with six wickets, has moved from 763 to 776 rating points while Mlaba has gained 17 rating points to reach 770 rating points.

Meanwhile, Gardner has jumped seven places to sixth position after winning the Player of the Match award for her haul of five for 12 against New Zealand. She remains the top all-rounder in the format while Hayley Matthews and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr have inched up a place each to third and fourth positions.

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn has moved up to third position while former Sri Lanka captain Inoka Ranaweera has advanced 11 places to 10th. Fran Jones, Alana King, Amelia Kerr, Darcie Brown, Nashra Sundhu, Radha Yadav and Oshadi Ranasinghe are among others to progress.

