'In Our Best Interest' To See England Suffer Early Exit, Says Hazlewood
Muhammad Rameez Published June 12, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes "it's in our best interest" to see defending champions and bitter rivals England suffer an early exit at the T20 World Cup, refusing to rule out manipulating the system to achieve their aim
North Sound, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes "it's in our best interest" to see defending champions and bitter rivals England suffer an early exit at the T20 World Cup, refusing to rule out manipulating the system to achieve their aim.
Australia have already secured their place in the second round Super Eights with three wins in three matches in Group B.
England have just one point from two games and need to win their remaining two matches to have any chance of joining the Australians in the next phase.
Scotland are currently second with five points and set to grab the remaining Super Eights spot.
Australia and Scotland, who crucially have a vastly superior net run-rate to England, meet on Sunday at St Lucia.
"In this tournament you potentially come up against England at some stage again and they're probably one of the top few teams on their day," said Hazlewood after Australia cruised past Namibia by nine wickets on Tuesday.
"We've had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket so if we can get them out of the tournament that's in our best interest as well as probably everyone else.
"It'll be interesting to see. We've never really been in this position before as a team."
Hazlewood insists Australia will go for a group clean-sweep by beating Scotland but with the temptation to help the Scots preserve their superior run rate over England.
"Whether you get close and you just knock it around and drag it out.
There's a few options there," he added.
- 'Tongue in cheek' -
But England coach Matthew Mott, an Australian who worked with Hazlewood at state side New South Wales, was sure the 33-year-old quick's comments were made in jest.
"I think I know Josh pretty well and I know his integrity," Mott told reporters in Antigua. "He's got a very good sense of humour.
"I am hoping it was very much tongue in cheek. I actually don't think it is ever going to play out.
"Having grown up in Australia, and the will to win every game, I am sure they will come to the fore. I am very much hoping it was an off-hand remark by a really good bloke who is having fun."
Australia defeated England by 36 runs in their pool clash in Barbados last weekend after also seeing off Oman by 39 runs at the same venue.
England's game with Scotland, also at Bridgetown, was abandoned.
The Scots then clinched convincing wins over Namibia and Oman.
"We take confidence from winning and winning well, I think that's almost more important than potentially trying to knock someone else out," added Hazlewood.
"They've still got a lot to do on their behalf as well, so I think it'll become clearer the closer we get to that sort of stuff."
England face Oman in Antigua on Thursday and then Namibia on Saturday.
Australia and Scotland, however, will meet on Sunday after England have completed their group games.
Recent Stories
Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman a ..
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
Ministers visit Bhalwal, meet families of deceased sanitary workers
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget
Economists, businessmen, people laud federal budget 2024-25
Balochistan not ignored in federal budget; says CM Bugti
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium
More Stories From Sports
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi fumes over slow upgrdation work at Gaddafi stadium1 minute ago
-
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States43 minutes ago
-
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland1 hour ago
-
Basketball legend Jerry West dead at 8626 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA2 hours ago
-
Heli Safari Service to facilitate tourists at Shandur Polo3 hours ago
-
Municipal Commissioner Saddar visits basketball courts; assures full facilities to players3 hours ago
-
Russell rested for Scotland rugby tour of the Americas3 hours ago
-
PFL starts distribution of 100,000 footballs under ‘Football 4 Hope' initiative3 hours ago
-
Balochistan, Sindh move in Blind Cricket T20 Super League final6 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Namibia T20 World Cup scores7 hours ago