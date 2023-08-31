'In tune' Verstappen hunting perfect 10 at Monza

Max Verstappen is on the cusp of another new record as he prepares for the Italian Grand Prix and another step towards a near-inevitable third consecutive Formula One world title

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ):Max Verstappen is on the cusp of another new record as he prepares for the Italian Grand Prix and another step towards a near-inevitable third consecutive Formula One world title.

The dominant Dutchman is a red-hot favorite to break the record of nine straight GP wins he shares with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel after drawing level with the German at Zandvoort last weekend.

Verstappen delighted an army of home fans at the Dutch Grand Prix with a superb victory in wild conditions which extended his lead at the top of the drivers' standings over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to 138 points.

The 25-year-old looks nailed on to smash his own records for wins and points in a season -- 15 and 454 respectively, both set last year.

He could break the wins record at the so-called 'Temple of Speed' where he won comfortably last season despite starting seventh on the grid due to a power unit penalty.

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey told Autosport on Wednesday that Verstappen has become "one of the all-time greats" after winning 11 of this season's 13 GPs and effectively racing his own championship.

"Since he won the championship in '21 I think that took a lot of pressure off himself, and his driving has got a lot better for that," said Newey.

"He's totally in tune. The thing about Max, like all the real greats, is that you have the impression he almost drives the car on automatic, which leaves plenty of processing power to think about everything." Red Bull have no real rivals this season as the nearest outside challenger to Verstappen is veteran Fernando Alonso who is 171 points off the pace despite having a hugely impressive season at Aston Martin.

Alonso might have no chance of winning his third world title but his performance at Zandvoort suggested he might be the best candidate to stop Verstappen from claiming his 12th win of the season.

- Alonso on right track - The 42-year-old sparkled in the Netherlands, snatching second place and his 11th podium of a remarkable campaign.

And he won't have a deluge to deal with in northern Italy, where a brutal late summer heatwave and powerful storms have given way to pleasant temperatures and sunny skies.

He set the fastest lap last weekend and told his ambitious team "we will win one race soon, we are getting closer" after crossing 3.7 seconds behind Verstappen.

Alonso's second place was Aston Martin's first podium since the Spaniard finished runner-up at the Canadian Grand Prix in June and team principal Mike Krack is in positive mood heading into Monza.

"After all these podiums in the first half of the season, and then more difficult races, now finally in a very difficult weekend we managed to get another podium, which is great," he said.

"We really want to try and keep fighting as much as we can in this battle, and see where we end up at the end.

"Everything points in the right direction. I think we made a small step in Spa, I think we made another one here, but we also need to confirm them over the next races." Ferrari will be hoping for a better showing in front of their home fans than last weekend's dismal efforts, as Carlos Sainz crossed in fifth place and Charles Leclerc was forced to retire.

Leclerc finished behind Verstappen from pole position at Monza last year after being outdone in pit strategy and has ended up third both times he has started at the front of the grid in 2023, in Azerbaijan and Belgium.