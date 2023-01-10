Moments after wailing air raid sirens stopped short Eva Evstratenko's gymnastics class, forcing the nine-year-old into a basement for shelter, she was back on the mat, determined to keep pushing

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Moments after wailing air raid sirens stopped short Eva Evstratenko's gymnastics class, forcing the nine-year-old into a basement for shelter, she was back on the mat, determined to keep pushing.

"I've been doing gymnastics for four years, and I want to become an Olympic champion," she told AFP. "Every gymnast wants that".

Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the epicentre of fighting has shifted to the east of the country and away from Evstratenko's home city of Kyiv.

But frequent Russian missile strikes and daily warnings of aerial attacks have disrupted routines for millions in the capital and upset Evstratenko's goal to become a star.

Behind Evstratenko, whose blond hair was tied in a tight bun, her classmates were swirling, practising jumps, leaps and cartwheels.

Their coach Anastasia Provotorova is just as motivated to keep at it, preparing her would-be champions for competition despite constraints brought on by Russia's assault.

"We came back up and continued to train because the sirens stopped, but now we are without electricity," Provotorova said, watching over her proteges.

The children were "supposed to be training at this time," she said.

Power cuts have become the norm too, with Russia targeting energy infrastructure in recent months.

The UN has warned these attacks put almost seven million children at risk, without sustained access to electricity, heating and water.

"Our children are not giving up, they are full of spirit," Provotorova said.