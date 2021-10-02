UrduPoint.com

Inaki Williams Sets Record With 203rd Consecutive Liga Game

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Inaki Williams sets record with 203rd consecutive Liga game

Madrid, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams set a new La Liga record on Friday when he played his 203rd consecutive game, having not missed a match since 2016.

After equalling the mark of 202 in a row set by Ion Andoni Larranaga with Real Sociedad between 1986 and 1992, Williams broke the record in the home game against Alaves.

His tireless run began on April 20, 2016, in a match against Atletico Madrid at Bilbao's San Mames home.

He then played in the four remaining games that season before featuring in five entire seasons, 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

In the current campaign, he has played in all eight top-flight games.

Before Friday, the 27-year-old had started 168 games and appeared as a substitute on 34 occasions.

He has scored 39 goals in his Bilbao career.

Related Topics

San Bilbao April 2016 All Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#03 ..

Some regions to be affected by tropical storm &#039;Shaheen&#039;, National Cent ..

35 minutes ago
 Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fie ..

Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Offic ..

1 hour ago
 Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Af ..

Greece Temporarily Hosts 26 Female Lawyers From Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

1 hour ago
 California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination ..

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Gove ..

1 hour ago
 UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's ..

UNICEF Regrets Ethiopian Decision to Expel Fund's Representative

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo ..

Chief Minister participates in Tent Pegging, Polo Tournament

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.