World Champion Inam Butt Pehlwan defeated international wrestler Masa'ab Khan Niazi to win the Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal on Friday at Taunsa Sharif Cricket Stadiumunder the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :World Champion Inam Butt Pehlwan defeated international wrestler Masa'ab Khan Niazi to win the Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal on Friday at Taunsa Sharif cricket Stadiumunder the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

According to information made available here around 35000 wrestling enthusiasts thronged the tadium to watch thrilling fights between top wrestlers of the country.

The biggest fight of Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal was fought between World Champion and Presidential Award-winner Inam Butt Pehlwan and international wrestler Masa'ab Khan Niazi in which Inam Butt was declared winner after a thrilling contest.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan have congratulated the victorious wrestlers. They also lauded the organizers for making excellent arrangements for the grand event.

"Definitely, Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal is a historic event in South Punjab and it is expected that several talented wrestlers will come to the fore after the highly successful Dangal fights," they said.

Sardar Umer Khan Buzdar was the chief guest at the largely attended Dangal fights.

He also awarded maces (gurz) to victorious wrestlers of the grand event.

Sardar Umer Khan Buzdar thanked Punjab Minister for Sports and Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab for organising historic Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal fights in Taunsa city of South Punjab.

Assistant Commissioner Asad Ali Chandia, Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Zeeshan Javed, ASP Ms Kaenaat, DSO DG Khan Atta ur Rehman, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Pakistan Wrestling Federation Secretary Arshad Sattar, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, SBP PRO Abdul Rauf Roofi, DSO Lahore Tanveer Shah, tehsil sports officers and other notables of the city were also present on this occasion.

Sher-e-Punjab Adnan Pehlwan Tairanwala defeated Rustam DG Khan Division Sher-e-Punjab Omair Pehlwan after a close fight. Similarly Malu Pehlwan Lahorewala also entertained the massive wrestling lover crowd with his agility and interesting wrestling locks against Majid Dad Potra Pehlwan.

The fights between National Champion Nomi Pehlwan Gujranwalia and Imran Makku Pehlwan and Mama Pehlwan vs Wajid Dasti Pehlwan remained undecided.