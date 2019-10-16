UrduPoint.com
Inam Butt Optimistic To Achieve Further Medals For Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Pakistani wrestler Muhammad Inam Butt who won gold medal in World Beach Games said that he was extremely happy after winning the medal for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani wrestler Muhammad Inam Butt who won gold medal in World Beach Games said that he was extremely happy after winning the medal for Pakistan.

Inam Butt won the gold medal fight by 5-2, 5-2 against Georgia's Dato Marsagishvili in ANOC World Beach Games held at Katara Beach, Doha, Qatar.

Defeating Ex-Olympic Bronze Medalist in the finals was a great moment for him to cherish, he said in a reception in his honour arranged by the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha. "He will keep on struggling to achieve further Medals for his country in future World Games as well," Inam added .

"I have been training since last six months in Gujranwala for this event, 20 days before coming to Doha, I had a camp organized by PSB with other wrestlers which also helped me a lot," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, the Charge d'Affaires Masood Gul congratulated Muhammad Inam Butt on winning the Gold Medal, The Peninsula Qatar reported.

He said that players are the goodwill ambassadors who represent the soft image of their country across the globe. He stated it was a moment of honour for Pakistan and said that the champion has made all Pakistanis proud through his outstanding performance in the Games.

The President of Pakistan Wrestling Foundation Abdul Mubeen Chaudhary, Secretary General Arshad Sattar and Media Advisor of Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem and other prominent Pakistani Community members were also present on the occasion.

