UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inam Eyes Gold In World Beach Games

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:50 PM

Inam eyes gold in World Beach Games

Pakistani top wrestler Muhammad Inam who left for Qatar on Friday to feature in the World Beach Games eyes a gold medal in the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani top wrestler Muhammad Inam who left for Qatar on Friday to feature in the World Beach Games eyes a gold medal in the extravaganza.

Inam, who was the only Pakistani to qualify for the World Beach Games said he had been training hard for the mega event. "I hope to win a gold medal in the mega event," Inam told APP, who would be competing in -90 kg competition of the World Beach Games scheduled to be held from October 12 to 16.

He said the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) have provided me with a kit and would bear the expenses for my participation in the mega event. "My competition would be held on October 13, 14 and 15," he said.

Speaking about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, he said he wants to train in Russia for the qualifiers. The three qualifiers for the Olympics would be held in February, March and April. Asian Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held in India in February 2020, then the two World Olympic Qualifiers would be held in March and April in China and Bulgaria, respectively.

Inam said if Pakistan sports board (PSB) could send him, another wrestler Muhammad Bilal and coach Sohail Rashid to Russia for training for the Olympic qualifiers, then the wrestlers would have bright chances to qualify for the mega event.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Sports Russia China Qatar Rashid Tokyo Bulgaria February March April October 2020 Gold Olympics Event From Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

DEWA, Alibaba Cloud sign MoU to support innovation ..

11 minutes ago

Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' of Abiy Nobel win: PM ..

38 seconds ago

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore: statement

41 seconds ago

Seminar held to save youth from drug abuse in Fais ..

44 seconds ago

China to see economic growth improve next year

45 seconds ago

DPR Says No New Attempts to Disengage Forces Near ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.