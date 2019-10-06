Inam to feature in World Beach Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani Wrestler Muhammad Inam would feature in the World Beach Games scheduled to be held in Qatar from October 12 to 16.

Inam, who was the first Pakistani to qualify for the Beach Games would depart to Qatar on October 11 from Lahore. "The training camp in preparation for the Games was held in Lahore and I hope to win a gold medal in the extravaganza," he told APP.

To a question, Inam who would be competing in -90 kg, said he had received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the mega event.

"The Pakistan Olympic Association and Pakistan Wrestling Federation has provided me with a kit and would bear the expenses for my competition to be held in the mega event on October 13, 14 and 15," he said.

Speaking about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, he said he wants to train in Russia for the qualifiers.

The three qualifiers for the Olympics would be held in February, March and April. Asian Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held in India in February 2020, then the two World Olympic Qualifiers would be held in March and April in China and Bulgaria, respectively.

Inam said if Pakistan sports board (PSB) could send him, another wrestler Muhammad Bilal and coach Sohail Rashid to Russia for training for the Olympic qualifiers, then the wrestlers would have bright chances to qualify for the mega event.

