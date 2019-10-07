Inam to leave for World Beach Games on Friday

Wrestler Muhammad Inam, who was the only Pakistani to qualify for the World Beach Games, would depart to Qatar on Friday to feature in the extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Wrestler Muhammad Inam, who was the only Pakistani to qualify for the World Beach Games, would depart to Qatar on Friday to feature in the extravaganza.

"The training camp in preparation for the World Beach Games was held in Lahore and I hope to win a gold medal in the mega event," Inam, who would be competing in -90 kg competition of the World Beach Games told APP.

To a question, Inam said, he had received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in the World Beach Games scheduled to be held from October 12 to 16.

"The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) have provided me with a kit and would bear the expenses for my participation in the mega event," he said and added his competition would be held on October 13, 14 and 15.

Speaking about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifiers, he said he wants to train in Russia for the qualifiers. The three qualifiers for the Olympics would be held in February, March and April. Asian Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held in India in February 2020, then the two World Olympic Qualifiers would be held in March and April in China and Bulgaria, respectively.

Inam said if Pakistan sports board (PSB) could send him, another wrestler Muhammad Bilal and coach Sohail Rashid to Russia for training for the Olympic qualifiers, then the wrestlers would have bright chances to qualify for the mega event.

/778