Inam wants to train in Russia for remaining Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan's ace wrestler Muhammad Inam wants to train in Russia for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers, to earn a place in the extravaganza.

The three qualifiers for the Olympics would be held in February, March and April. "Asian Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held in India in February 2020, then the two World Olympic Qualifiers would be held in March and April in China and Bulgaria, respectively," he told APP.

Inam said if Pakistan sports board (PSB) could send him, another wrestler Muhammad Bilal and coach Sohail Rashid to Russia for training for the Olympic qualifiers, then the wrestlers would have bright chances to qualify for the mega event. Inam, who was a double Commonwealth Games gold medalist (2010, 2018) in 84 and 86 kg freestyle, South Asian Games gold medalist and two-time World Beach Wrestling Champion, said he could finish at the top in the qualifiers to earn a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but was not getting any kind of support.

Having missed the Asian Championships earlier this year and the World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan this month which were both qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics, Inam said the reason for not participating in the qualifiers was lack of funds and no proper training. "No training camp was held for the past one year and I have been training at my own facility for the qualifiers but we lack funds for participation," he said.

Inam, who was the first Pakistani to qualify for the World Beach Games to be held from October 12, said he deems to win a gold medal in the extravaganza but his participation remains in doldrums due to lack of funds.

