Inam wins inaugural World Beach bout against Portuguese wrestler

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan's top wrestler Inam Muhammad Butt got off a flying start at ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar when on Monday he defeated his opponent Adao Rafael da Silva of Portugal in his opening bout.

The 30-year-old, who was Pakistan's sole gold medallist in last year's Commonwealth Games dominated the 90kg division fight right from the outset to outclass his 3-0, according to information received here.

He will take on Goergia's Dato Marsagishivili next before wrestling Azerbaijan's Kanan Aliyev and Turkey's Murat Ozkan.

Butt is country's acclaimed wrestler since 2010 when he had claimed gold medal in Commonwealth Games by outclassing India's Anuj Kumar. Since then, he had never looked back and earned several medals that include two World Beach Wrestling titles and an Asian Beach Games gold.