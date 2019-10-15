UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inam Wins Inaugural World Beach Bout Against Portuguese Wrestler

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

Inam wins inaugural World Beach bout against Portuguese wrestler

Pakistan's top wrestler Inam Muhammad Butt got off a flying start at ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar when on Monday he defeated his opponent Adao Rafael da Silva of Portugal in his opening bout

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan's top wrestler Inam Muhammad Butt got off a flying start at ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar when on Monday he defeated his opponent Adao Rafael da Silva of Portugal in his opening bout.

The 30-year-old, who was Pakistan's sole gold medallist in last year's Commonwealth Games dominated the 90kg division fight right from the outset to outclass his 3-0, according to information received here.

He will take on Goergia's Dato Marsagishivili next before wrestling Azerbaijan's Kanan Aliyev and Turkey's Murat Ozkan.

Butt is country's acclaimed wrestler since 2010 when he had claimed gold medal in Commonwealth Games by outclassing India's Anuj Kumar. Since then, he had never looked back and earned several medals that include two World Beach Wrestling titles and an Asian Beach Games gold.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Turkey Qatar Doha Azerbaijan Portugal Gold From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

30 minutes ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

32 minutes ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

32 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

32 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum on Visa Facilitati ..

32 minutes ago

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness to Negotiate ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.