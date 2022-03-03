Inaugural Benaud-Qadir Trophy kicks off on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Australia resume Test battle in Pakistan after a gap of 24 years, with Babar Azam and Pat Cummins set to lead their sides in the first Test of the three-match Benaud-Qadir ICC World Test Championship series match at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi from Friday.

Both sides have spent the last two days preparing for the Test at the venue in three-hour long, training, fielding and nets session of great intensity and quality.

Both sides were full of world-class players and proven Test performers that have made their Names across formats around the world. For Pakistan Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan are going to shoulder batting responsibilities while Australia possess batters like Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan are going to provide real ammunition to Pakistan's varied bowling attack while Australia have in their ranks some of the best current bowlers like Cummins, Mitchel Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon.

The two sides have kept a close eye on the Rawalpindi pitch which has a tradition of being a sporting one, the last Test played at the venue was Pakistan's 95-run triumph against South Africa almost a year ago.

Since the return of Test cricket in Pakistan in December 2019, this would be the fourth Test at the venue. The 2020 Pakistan-Sri Lanka match ended in a draw.

Both captain are eagerly looking forward to the historic series as they feel the two sides are set to produce quality cricket that would provide rich entertainment to Test cricket fans around the world especially the home crowd that has been starved of quality Test cricket for a long time.

Babar Azam said, "It is a huge honour to play this series since the trophy has been named after legends of the game Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir. As a team we are very excited that Australia are touring after 24 years, we want to make this a memorable series and the entire squad remains focused and determined to deliver the goods.

"Our fans have been a strength of ours in the recent past, they have come to cheer us, shown their love and support through social media and have backed us by watching us on their tv screens. My request would be for them to turn up at the venue and give us full backing and support.

Pat Cummins said, "Richie toured here for the first time some 60 years ago, we are proud to be here in Pakistan and can't wait for the series to start.

"This is a very special occasion as we have a long history of playing against Pakistan back home and never over here, a whole generation of Australian cricketers haven't had the chance of being over here and play so as a group we feel very privileged and lucky to be here, we have been incredibly looked after and it is beautiful here, we can't wait for the series to start." Pakistan squad includes Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood.

Australian team comprises Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and David Warner.

The Match officials: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has also finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main roads adjoining the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

As many as 350 traffic police personnel would perform special duties during the practice and match days to divert traffic on alternative routes.

According to the plan, the Stadium Road from 9th Avenue Chowk to Double Road on both sides would remain completely closed during the match days.

However, the traffic coming from Islamabad would be able to use Expressway and Murree Road from Faizabad. While, the traffic coming from 9th Avenue to Double Road would enter Rawalpindi via IJP Road, Pandora Chowk, Katarian, Carriage Factory, Piwadhai Mor, Chak Madad.

Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad via Double Road 9th Avenue will be able to enter Islamabad from Faizabad. Traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad would be diverted from 6th Road to Saidpur Road.

Traffic coming from Ghousia Chowk would be diverted to Farooq Azam Road, Kuri Road. During the matches, awareness banners were also being displayed on the major highways for the convenience of the citizens. Additional personnel have been deployed to keep the traffic flowing on the alternative routes.