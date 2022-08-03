Inaugural CA Divisional Senior Tournament to start from Thursday

Pakistan Cricket Board will host its maiden Cricket Associations Divisional Senior Tournament (three-day event) from 4 August, Thursday in all six Cricket Associations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket board will host its maiden Cricket Associations Divisional Senior Tournament (three-day event) from 4 August, Thursday in all six Cricket Associations.

A total of 24 teams will feature in the tournament where around 480 players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and impress the selectors for the forthcoming domestic season.

The 480 players have been selected after impressing in the recently concluded City Cricket Association Tournament 2022-23 that was played from 19 June to 21 July in the jurisdictions of six Cricket Associations.

Around 1,860 players from 93 teams had featured in the CCA tournament.

The CA Divisional Tournament was recently introduced at the pathways level, 24 sides comprising of 480 under-19 players featured in the CA Divisional U19 tournament atsix Cricket Associations from June 10 to 17. The players were selected through theirperformance in the 93-team CCA U19 Tournament which was held from 21 May to 4 June.