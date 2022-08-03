UrduPoint.com

Inaugural CA Divisional Senior Tournament To Start From Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 03, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Inaugural CA Divisional Senior Tournament to start from Thursday

Pakistan Cricket Board will host its maiden Cricket Associations Divisional Senior Tournament (three-day event) from 4 August, Thursday in all six Cricket Associations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket board will host its maiden Cricket Associations Divisional Senior Tournament (three-day event) from 4 August, Thursday in all six Cricket Associations.

A total of 24 teams will feature in the tournament where around 480 players will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and impress the selectors for the forthcoming domestic season.

The 480 players have been selected after impressing in the recently concluded City Cricket Association Tournament 2022-23 that was played from 19 June to 21 July in the jurisdictions of six Cricket Associations.

Around 1,860 players from 93 teams had featured in the CCA tournament.

The CA Divisional Tournament was recently introduced at the pathways level, 24 sides comprising of 480 under-19 players featured in the CA Divisional U19 tournament atsix Cricket Associations from June 10 to 17. The players were selected through theirperformance in the 93-team CCA U19 Tournament which was held from 21 May to 4 June.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket May June July August Event All From

Recent Stories

Khursheed Shah expresses grief over martyrdom of s ..

Khursheed Shah expresses grief over martyrdom of six army officials

3 minutes ago
 34th Mid-Career Management Course officers visit A ..

34th Mid-Career Management Course officers visit Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 DC forms Media Management Committee for coverage o ..

DC forms Media Management Committee for coverage of Muharram event

3 minutes ago
 SSP operations visits different areas to review Mu ..

SSP operations visits different areas to review Muharram security arrangements

12 minutes ago
 Emerging squash player Nawab Shah vows to bring la ..

Emerging squash player Nawab Shah vows to bring laurels for Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court declines request to stop inquiry ..

Lahore High Court declines request to stop inquiry against former NAB chairman

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.