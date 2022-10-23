UrduPoint.com

Inaugural Nations Cup To Kick Off Next Month

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 23, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Inaugural Nations Cup to kick off next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A total of eight teams would battle for supremacy at the inaugural Nations Cup from November 3 to 6, at Tauranga, New Zealand.

Held at the Trustpower Arena, the Nations Cup was the first iteration of the new "SquashFORWARD" series which has been created in order to trial changes to the traditional competition and scoring formats used at official tournaments, including those on the PSA Tour, said a press release.

Men's World No.2 Paul Coll and Women's World No.5 Joelle King, both Commonwealth Games gold medallists in the summer - would make their first competitive appearances on home soil in over five years. Seeded second is England, who would be represented by former Men's World No.1 Mohamed ElShorbagy and Women's World No.8 Sarah-Jane Perry.

The No.3 seeds are Team Europe - represented by Men's World No.34 Sebastien Bonmalais and Women's World No.13 Nele Gilis - while Scotland is seeded fourth and will see men's and women's World No.29s Greg Lobban and Lisa Aitken feature.

Other nations to take part are Canada (David Baillargeon and Hollie Naughton), the United States (Timothy Brownell & Olivia Clyne), Australia (Jessica Turnbull and Rex Hedrick) and the New Zealand 'B' team (Lwamba Chileshe and Kaitlyn Watts).

The eight teams would be split into two groups of four, with the top teams from each group meeting in the final.

The second-place teams from each group will contest the third-place playoff.

A fixture would feature a men's and a women's match with the overall team score to be determined in the following order: (1) the number of matches won; (2) the number of games won; (3) the number of points won.

The Nations Cup would use a best-of-seven games scoring format throughout the event. Each game would be first to seven points. If the game scores are locked at 6-6, a sudden-death point will be played, with the winner of that rally taking the game. Each player can opt for a 'Power Play' twice per match where he or she can win two points.

Group A includes New Zealand, Scotland, Canada and Australia, while England, Europe, the United States and New Zealand 'B' would make up Group B.

Group stage matches would take place from November 3 to 5 while the third-place playoff would be held on November 6.

2022 Nations Cup: Teams- New Zealand: Paul Coll & Joelle King; England: Mohamed ElShorbagy & Sarah-Jane Perry; Europe: Sebastien Bonmalais & Nele Gilis; Scotland: Greg Lobban & Lisa Aitken; Canada: David Baillargeon & Hollie Naughton; United States: Timothy Brownell & Olivia Clyne; Australia: Rex Hedrick & Jessica Turnbull; New Zealand 'B': Lwamba Chileshe & Kaitlyn Watts.

Related Topics

World Australia Europe Canada Split Tauranga David United States November Women Gold Event From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.