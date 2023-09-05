Open Menu

Inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup From Sep 18

Muhammad Rameez Published September 05, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup from Sep 18

The Inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup will be held in Karachi from September 18 to October 2, the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (C) said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):The Inaugural Over 40s Cricket Global Cup will be held in Karachi from September 18 to October 2, the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (C) said on Tuesday.

"Eight countries, including Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, Canada, USA, UAE, Hong Kong and Nepal will be participating in the event," Chairman PVCA Fawad Ijaz Khan told APP.

He said the Pakistan squad would be announced in a couple of days. He said former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi would be a brand ambassador for the inaugural edition of the event.

"He will also be playing for the Pakistan outfit along with former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, allrounder Abdul Razzaq and several other erstwhile cricketers," he added.

According to Fawad, the tournament will be in a single-group round-robin format. A total of 36 matches will be played at five different grounds in Karachi. All matches of Pakistan team, one semifinal and final will be played at the National Bank Stadium and will be live televised.

He said the Over 40s Cricket Global Cup is sanctioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board and approved by the International Cricket Council.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Cricket Shahid Afridi Australia Canada UAE Hong Kong Nepal Abdul Razzaq September October Event All From National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spi ..

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spirit on Defense Day

5 minutes ago
 KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS p ..

KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

5 minutes ago
 DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

5 minutes ago
 14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

3 minutes ago
 Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve e ..

Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve english

3 minutes ago
 Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

3 minutes ago
Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

3 minutes ago
 New Thai govt sworn in

New Thai govt sworn in

3 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

36 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announ ..

Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announces

37 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-Ge ..

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-General

37 minutes ago
 ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepre ..

ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to jump-start revival o ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports