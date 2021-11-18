Inaugural Sr World Hockey5s event tot take place in June next year

International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday announced that the Inaugural Senior World Hockey5s event would take place from June 4 to 5 2022, in Lausanne, Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday announced that the Inaugural Senior World Hockey5s event would take place from June 4 to 5 2022, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Inaugural Senior World Hockey5s event was scheduled in September this year but had been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release issued here.

Access to 'FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022' would be free of charge and the event will be broadcast live across the world on the Watch.Hockey platform.

Ten teams from four continents, including some of the powerhouses of international hockey, would compete in the extravaganza including Switzerland, India, Malaysia, Pakistan and Poland (Men) while Switzerland, India, Poland, South Africa and Uruguay (Women).

Hockey5s was played with five athletes per team. It is particularly known for its non-stop end to end action, since the ball is in play for about 90% of a match, thanks to rebound-boards placed against the outside of the side-lines and back-lines. Furthermore, there are usually more goals with Hockey5s than with the more traditional 11-a-side format of hockey, since players can score from anywhere after the attacking line.

Hockey5s was played on a smaller pitch, which enables to bring hockey to people in new and unexpected venues, sometimes even at the heart of the cities. Also, the match duration is shorter, with 2 halves of 10 minutes each.

FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 would be staged on the Place de la Navigation, near the Lac Lman bordering the Olympic Capital.

In 2019, in order to further boost the development of hockey globally through Hockey5s, the FIH Executive board decided to create an FIH Hockey5s World Cup - with the inaugural edition planned in 2024 - and, in the near future, a Hockey5s World Tour, which would consist of events similar to Lausanne's.

Commenting on FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022, FIH CEO Thierry Weil said, "Hockey5s is a great format to promote our sport and especially introduce it to sports fans not yet familiar with hockey. I invite everyone to come to this world event and enjoy the speed, skills and fun of our game."