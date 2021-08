Inaya Saeed wins 1st round of ladies singles

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Inaya Saeed created major upset when she eliminated 2nd seed Marium Shahid in the first match of ladies singles event of 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships being played at Beach View Club DHA Karachi.

Inaya won by 6-3, 6-1 score.

Men's Singles 2nd round Shahid Aman beat Abdul Samad Areejo 6-1, 6-1 Nadir Bachani (Hyderabad) beat Abdul Rashid 6-4, 6-3 Ladies Singles 1st Round Dalia Shazim beat Yumna Malik 6-0, 2-0 Inaya Saeed beat Marium Shahid 6-3, 6-1 Juniors 17 Singles Semi Nadir Mirza beat Muneer Derbari 6-1, 6-2 Under 15 Singles 1st Round Muneer Derbari (Hyderabad) beat Rayan Ahmed 4-1, 4-5, 5-4 Under 11 Singles Quarters Hadi Mehmood beat Syed Mahd Shahzad 5-3, 4-0 Rashid Bachani ( Hyd) beat Meer A.

Bhagat 4-0, 4-0 Under 11 Singles Semi Abdul Wahab (Hyderabad) beat Laraib Shamsi 4-2, 4-0 Men's Doubles 1st Round Mustafa Burny & Ahsan Siddiq beat Saifullah Shoaib & Haris Tariq 8-7, Men's Doubles 2nd Round Ali Imam & Vinod Das beat Sheeraz Bhand (Hyderabad) & Robin Das 8-6 Shahab Khan & Adnan Khan beat Maj. Mahboob Subhani & Abdul Samad Areejo 8-3 Under 15 Doubles Quarter Abdullah Razzaq & Dhuraf Das beat Abdul Wahab & Rashid Bachani 8-6Under 15 Doubles Semi FinalShehzaer Ali & Soyam Das beat Kashan Tariq & Imdad Ali 8-4