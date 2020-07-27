Inciong and Al Safar’s Thunder proves too much for Al Jabri in thrilling Beach Volleyball final

The ‘Thunder’ duo of Sherlen Lei Inciong and Ali Al Safar edged a three-set thriller at Kite Beach on Saturday night to clinch the Mixed 2x2 crown in the Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament, which was organised as part of Dubai Sports Council’s Beach Sports Week at the weekend

Inciong and Al Safar cut short a spirted rally by the Al Jabri pair of Kaye Aplascaa and Abduladhim Hilal to clinch the title 21-14, 13-21, 15-6.

The Mixed 4x4 and Ladies 2x2 finals were straight set affairs with the Dream Team of Reem Shehab, Hamood Al Fajeer, Saif Abdullah and Ali Abdullah defeating Team Putot, comprising Mia Garrido, Humaid Yusuf, Abduladhim Hillal and Muneer Abdullah, 2-0 (21-13, 21-19), and Team Mia and Kaye (Mia Garrido, Kaye Aplasca) beating Renatalia (Natali Tomaszewska, Renata Silva) 1-0 (21-10) for the title.

The first competitive event for beach sport lovers in Dubai in more than five months, the Beach Sports Weeks also saw lively competition in three other tournaments – the SuperSports Academy Beach Sports Tournament, the Dubai Sports Council AirBadminton tournament and the AFC Sports Academy FootVolley Tournament.

The pair of Nicola Festelli and Mohamed Zahra took top honours in the Beach Tennis tournament, finishing ahead of Khaled Mousli and Vincenzo Ventricelli, while Emilio Misas and Ahmad Essa al Aaraj took third place.

In the FootVolley tournament, Kevin Denecker (France) and Cassiano (Brazil) defeated Mohamed Suweidi (UAE) and Ricardo (Brazil) for the title.

RESULTS

Esperia Beach Volleyball Tournament:

Mixed 2x2 Final: Thunder (Sherlen Lei Inciong, Ali Al Safar) beat Al Jabri (Kaye Aplascaa, Abduladhim Hilal) 2-1 (21-14, 13-21, 15-6); 3rd Place: Xxx (Mada Alsuwaidi, Ali Abdulla) beat Blue 2-0 (21-18, 21-19).

Mixed 4x4 Final: Dream Team (Reem Shehab, Hamood Al Fajeer, Saif Abdullah, Ali Abdullah) beat Team Putot (Mia Garrido, Humaid Yusuf, Abduladhim Hillal, Muneer Abdullah) 2-0 (21-13, 21-19); 3rd Place: SAM 2 (Monica Mirza, Ahmed Bahaa, Shady Talat, Moutaz Kahamis) beat KB Supreme 2-0 (21-12, 21-19).

Ladies 2x2 Final: Mia and Kaye (Mia Garrido, Kaye Aplasca) beat Renatalia (Natali Tomaszewska, Renata Silva) 1-0 (21-10); 3rd Place: Bulletproof (Anja Borsheim, Katrina Bednarova) beat The Girls of the Lake 1-0 (21-13).

Elite Men’s Beach Volleyball Tournament

1st Place: Team Joaef (Alaa Yamak and Joseph Nohra) beat Team Pedja (Nemanja Vidic and Pedja Petkovic) 2-1 (21-13, 18-21, 15-11). Best Player: Pedja Petkovic.