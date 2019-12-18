Turkish Airlines EuroLeague has announced that Fenerbahce Beko player Nando De Colo should have been awarded three free throws in the last position of Tuesday's match against Panathinaikos OPAP Athens

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish Airlines EuroLeague has announced that Fenerbahce Beko player Nando De Colo should have been awarded three free throws in the last position of Tuesday's match against Panathinaikos OPAP Athens.

Nando De Colo attempted a 3-point field goal with 0.4 seconds remaining in the game, when Tyrese Rice made a contact between his right hand and the right wrist of De Colo and the referee did not give a foul for this position The referee should give a personal foul on Rice, according to EuroLeague.

"In the fourth quarter with 3.3 left on the game clock, Nando De Colo of Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul caught a live ball on the playing court. He dribbled towards the 3-point line and with 0.4 left on the game clock attempted a 3-point field goal.

Whilst in the act of shooting, Tyrese Rice of Panathinaikos OPAP Athens made illegal contact between his right hand and the right wrist of Nando De Colo. This was an incorrect no call, which should have been called as a personal foul on Tyrese Rice resulting in three free throws being awarded to Nando De Colo," the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens defeated Fenerbahce Beko 81-78 at home in EuroLeague's Round 14 game. Fenerbahce Beko failed to meet their fans expectations in the EuroLeague this season as they recorded five wins and nine defeats to be in the 15th spot. Meanwhile Panathinaikos jumped to the fifth place in standings, having 9-5 win/loss record.