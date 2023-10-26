'Incredibly disappointing', says Buttler as England crash at World Cup

England captain Jos Buttler admitted the World Cup had been "incredibly disappointing" as the defending champions were pushed to the brink of elimination on Thursday

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) England captain Jos Buttler admitted the World Cup had been "incredibly disappointing" as the defending champions were pushed to the brink of elimination on Thursday.

England suffered an eight-wicket trouncing at the hands of Sri Lanka who chased down a 157-run target with almost 25 overs to spare.

It was a fourth defeat in five games for England, who slipped to ninth in the 10-team table and need to win their four remaining games to have any hope of even squeezing into the semi-finals.

Three of those games are against India, Australia and Pakistan.

"It's incredibly tough, an incredibly disappointing tournament. As captain, you feel that a lot," said Buttler.

"We've been short of our best by a very long way. I'm disappointed for myself and the boys that we've not shown a good account of ourselves.

"There's no clear answer. If there was one golden nugget that we're not doing then we'd pick that up.

Buttler's own form at the World Cup has mirrored England's misery.

He made 43 in the opening loss to New Zealand and managed just 52 runs in the four subsequent matches.

"I can't fault the guys' efforts, we're just a long way short of our best," he added.

"As captain, you want to lead from the front and play well. I've been a long way short of my best and that's filtered through to the rest of the team."

England coach Matthew Mott admitted that the team will face serious criticism for their limp efforts.

Their only win has come against Bangladesh while a stunning defeat to Afghanistan also dented their hopes.

"We've got some serious soul searching to do, we're going to cop it, we know that and quite rightly, we didn't perform anywhere near our level," Mott told the BBC.