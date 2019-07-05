Indebted to American education, Dutch coach Wiegman hopes to topple Ellis and US

Lyon, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :For just the second time in the history of the women's World Cup, there will be female coaches on both benches for the final as Sarina Wiegman's Netherlands take on holders the United States, coached by Jill Ellis, on Sunday.

Only nine of the 24 teams present at this year's tournament were coached by women, but the work done by Wiegman and Ellis has ensured the first final without a man on either bench since 2003.

Ellis, 52, led the USA to glory in Canada four years ago and can become the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups in the men's or women's game since Vittorio Pozzo with Italy in the 1930s.

Wiegman, meanwhile, is hoping the Netherlands can add the World Cup to the European Championship they won as hosts in 2017.

That would be a remarkable achievement for someone who, like Ellis, has a schooling in soccer in the US to thank for her career trajectory.