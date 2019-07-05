UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indebted To American Education, Dutch Coach Wiegman Hopes To Topple Ellis And US

Zeeshan Mehtab 25 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Indebted to American education, Dutch coach Wiegman hopes to topple Ellis and US

Lyon, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :For just the second time in the history of the women's World Cup, there will be female coaches on both benches for the final as Sarina Wiegman's Netherlands take on holders the United States, coached by Jill Ellis, on Sunday.

Only nine of the 24 teams present at this year's tournament were coached by women, but the work done by Wiegman and Ellis has ensured the first final without a man on either bench since 2003.

Ellis, 52, led the USA to glory in Canada four years ago and can become the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups in the men's or women's game since Vittorio Pozzo with Italy in the 1930s.

Wiegman, meanwhile, is hoping the Netherlands can add the World Cup to the European Championship they won as hosts in 2017.

That would be a remarkable achievement for someone who, like Ellis, has a schooling in soccer in the US to thank for her career trajectory.

Related Topics

USA World Canada Man Italy United States Netherlands Women Sunday 2017 Coach

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

7 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

8 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

9 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

8 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

8 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.