Independence Cup squash championship concludes with exciting finals at JKSC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Under the joint efforts of the Regional sports Department and the Regional Squash Association, the thrilling Independence Cup Squash Championship Tuesday reached its climax, showcasing exceptional talent in the under-15 and under-13 categories at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) Abbottabad.

In an exciting under-15 final, Ryan secured victory by defeating Inzamam and claiming the championship title. Ryan's remarkable performance led to a win with scores of 11-9, 9-11, 9-11, 9-11, 9-11, and 9-11, securing the under-13 title.

Meanwhile, in another contest Rohan outplayed Ismaeel Qadir in the under-15 final, adding another title to his name. Rohan displayed dominance, defeating Ismaeel with a score of 3-1 in a one-sided match.

In the girls' final, Rania Qazi showcased her exceptional skills once again, overcoming Nimra Rahman with scores of 3-2 to claim the event trophy.

In the main finals players showcased their skills as Dr. Shaker Hafeez emerged victorious after a tough match against Salman while the senior finals are set to take place today.

Former Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Anjam Qados, and Tariq Mahmood distributed prizes to the winning players. The under-13 category witnessed a match between Ryan and Inzamam.

The ceremony was attended by Sardar Arif Naseer Mahmood, Shaukat Hussain, Masood Rahman, Tahir Naqash, and Malik, as well as a substantial number of parents of the participating players.