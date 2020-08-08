Independence Day Cycle Race on August 13

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Independence Day Cycle Race under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association would be held here on August 13 at Northern Bypass.

President KP Cycling Association, Nisar Ahmad while talking to media on Saturday said President of Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah would grace the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Nisar Ahmad said it is good step taken by the Federal as well the provincial government. He said the competition would be organized under the Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said the top six position winners would be awarded cash prizes and certificates.

On closing ceremony, he said, the President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervez would be the special guest.