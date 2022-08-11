Independence Day Games to start on August 13-14: Aziz Ullah Jan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Directorate General Sports in collaboration of Directorate Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to celebrate the 75th Independence Day by holding scores of sporting events in both at General Ehsan Sports Complex Mardan and Peshawar Sports Complex.

This was stated by Director Operation Aziz Ullah Jan and Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch while talking to the media mere on Thursday. They said that to celebrate the 75th Independence Day this year like every year events will be held in all districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar and Mardan.

They said that on August 13, Mixed Martial Arts competitions, Musical Night and fireworks will be held in Mardan, while on August 14, Horse Cart Race will be held in Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar besides there will also be other competitions including display of Vintage car, Tanga Show, Rickshaw decoration show in Peshawar Sports Complex, while football, cricket, hockey, squash, badminton, swimming, table tennis and other sports competitions will be held from the morning of Independence Day.

All such sports events and flag hoisting ceremony will also be organized at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex in collaboration with the District Administration, DSO Officer Charsadda and Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The steps are being taken in the light of the instructions of Minister Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Atif Khan, the joy of independence will be celebrated together with all the players and all possible opportunities will be provided to the players to play, Aziz Ullah Jan said.

Jamshed Baloch said that there are events for the Persons with Different Abilities as well on both on August 13 in Mardan and on August 14 in Peshawar so that they could be able to have their part during the Independence Day celebrations.

"We want to include everyone in the joy of independence and the entries are free for the families in both Mardan and Peshawar Sports Complex wherein a grand fireworks would also be planned during the Musical nights and for which prominent arts have already been invited to have their good numbers on the occasion of the 7th Independence Day celebration.

The illumination work in both Mardan Sports Complex and Peshawar Sports Complex have already been kicked off so that the families and other prominent sports persons would enjoy and have their share in the joyous moments.

"We are providing opportunities to the players to participate in different sports activities on the occasion of Independence Day on August 13 and August 14 so that they can show their best skills and win back trophies, medals and cash prizes," Jamshed Baloch said.