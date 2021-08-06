Independence Day Inter-Division Archery Championship begins

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the Independence Day Male and Female Inter-Division Archery Championship at a colourful ceremony at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the Independence Day Male and Female Inter-Division Archery Championship at a colourful ceremony at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on Friday.

The SBP DG also exhibited his archery skills.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Manzar Farid Shah, Divisional Sports Officer Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum, President Punjab Archery Association Malik Imran Liaquat, District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Shams Tauheed Abbasi, Secretary Punjab Archery Association Amanullah Khan, Ghulam Abbas, hockey international player Kashif, coach Zahid were also present.

According to the results, Faisalabad division secured the first position in Boys' Team archery event, while the second position went to Sargodha, followed by Rawalpindi division.

Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Aulakh said that over 80 male and female players including special players from all nine divisions were featuring in 70m Individual and 30m Team Events of Independence Day Archery Championship. He also awarded archery gear worth Rs 20 lakh to all nine divisional teams.

He announced construction of an archery stadium in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

"The winning team of Independence Day Male and Female Inter-Division Archery Championship will be awarded one-lakh rupees prize," he said.

The DG said that the SBP was providing the best facilities to archery players. "The participation of spectators in the Independence Day Male and Female Inter-Division Archery Championship is a big proof of popularity of this game.

"The championship will prove to be a golden opportunity for talented archers of the province. We are quite upbeat to find several talented male and female archery players from the Independence Day Archery Championship," he added.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that young male and female players belonging to far-flung areas showed great archery passion which was enough to gauge its popularity among the young generation. "I'm quite impressed to see such a large number of players taking part in Independence Day Archery Championship".

President Punjab Archery Association Malik Imran Liaquat announced giving a Rs 1 lakh to victorious team. He thanked the SBP DG for organising the championship in Murree. "This event is a big source of encouragement for young male and female archery players," he added.