Independence Day ,“Maarka-e-Haq” Celebrations Concluded With 160 Sporting Events Across Sindh
Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Under the auspices of the Sindh Sports Department, 160 sporting events were held from August 1 to August 13 in 30 districts across Sindh’s six divisions under the banner of "Maarka-e-Haq", with millions of male and female athletes taking part. According to the Sports Department spokesperson, winning athletes across the province, including Karachi, were awarded medals, trophies, and certificates, while cash prizes exceeding 10 million rupees and over 10,000 shirts were distributed among participants.
The spokesperson stated that the events were held in various districts of Sindh, including Malir, Central, East, Kemari, Korangi, West, South, Hyderabad, Badin, Matiari, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Mithi, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando allahyar, Dadu, sanghar, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Naushahro Feroze, Kashmore-Kandhkot, Khairpur, and Ghotki. The Karachi events were inaugurated by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Secretary Sports Manoor Ali Mahisar, and Additional Secretary Asad Ishaq. Meanwhile, in other districts, government representatives, mayors, local body officials, district chairmen, commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior officers of the Pakistan Army, and police officials participated in and inaugurated the sporting events.
According to the spokesperson, exciting competitions were held across Sindh, including Karachi, featuring marathons, cycling races, donkey cart races, chess, kabaddi, tug-of-war, taekwondo, volleyball, gilli danda, table tennis, throwball, futsal, football, shooting ball, archery, hockey, ring ball, wheelchair races, wheelchair cricket, snooker, malakhra, boxing, and other sports.
Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar stated that the Sindh government would continue to take measures at all levels to promote sports and provide opportunities for young athletes. He added that the province’s athletes are our assets, and through these events, new talent from every corner of Sindh has emerged, which will be further nurtured with training and facilities.
National anthems were played during the sports events, and tributes were paid to the Pakistan Armed Forces, further elevating the patriotic fervor of the Independence Day celebrations. Independence Day cakes were also cut. Athletes participated in the "Maarka-e-Haq" and "Jashn-e-Azadi" (Independence Day) events with great enthusiasm and unwavering determination.
