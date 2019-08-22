The FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship reached semifinal stage as a number of quarter finals were decided in different age categories here on Thursday at PSA Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship reached semifinal stage as a number of quarter finals were decided in different age categories here on Thursday at PSA Complex.

As many as 12 quarter finals, four each in U19, U15 and U13, were decided in front of a handful audience.

In U19 matches, Uzair Shaukat posted the quickest win in just 17 minutes against tamed Hassan Raza as Ahmad Hassan spent 22 minutes in the longest battle in court in the same age group making short work of Zeeshan Malik.

Following are the results of the QF round matches of U19.

Ahmed Hassan (KP) beat Zeeshan Malik (KP) 11/6,13/11,11/2 (22 mins), Uzair Shaukat (PAF) beat Hassan Raza (PB) 11/0,11/8,11/6 (17 mins), Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Moaz Khan (PB) 11/5,11/7,12/10 (18 mins), Haris Qasim (PB) beat Zohair Shahid (PB) score 11/6,11/2,11/8 (21 mins).

In U15 quarter finals Mutahir Ali was stretched to four sets by spirited Mubashir Khan in the match lasted 37 minutes, the longest tie of the U15 matches.

After dropping the second set, Mutahir bounced back with greater zeal and determination to take the coming two sets to move ahead. Luckiest in the group was Muhammad Ammad who carved out easy and shortest win in just 18 minutes ,prevailing upon Azlan Khawar.

Following are the results of the matches, Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Mubashir Khan (PB) 11/8,7/11,11/7,11/9 (37 mins), Mohammad Ammad (PAF) beat Azlan Khawar (PB) 11/2,11/3,11/4 (18 mins), Anas Bukhari (PB) beat Mohammad Ashar Butt (PB) 10/12,11/2,11/2,11/6 (33 mins), Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Saboor Khan (PAF) 9/11,11/5,11/4,11/8 (29 mins).

In boys U13 QF matches, Omar Arshad, Varun Asif, Mehmood Mehboob and Sakhiullah breezed ahead after winning their respective matches.

Varun faced a determined challenge from Abdullah Nadeem before sailing into the next round, emerging winner in a five set encounter continued 36 minutes.

The match narrated the sage of impossible victory which Varun attained coming out of jaws of defeat after losing first and second third.

Varun, after seeing defeat close, launched rare guard action for the delight of the crowd, exhibiting high quality flawless game with superb placing and aggressive shooting to stamp supremacy in the coming three sets to welcome victory amid applause from the fans.

Following are the results of the matches , Varun Asif (PB) beat Abdullah Nadeem (PB) 6/11,9/11,11/3,11/2,11/3 (36 mins), Omar Arshad (PB) beat Zuraiz Naeem (PB) 11/9,11/8,11/3 (21 mins), Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) 11/9,11/9,11/8 (23 mins), Sakhiullah Tareen (PAf) beat Obaidullah Tareen (PAF) 11/5,11/9,11/8 (24 mins).

The semifinals will be played on Friday.