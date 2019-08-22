UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independence Day National Jr Squash C'ship Reaches Semifinal Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:49 PM

Independence Day National Jr Squash C'ship reaches semifinal stage

The FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship reached semifinal stage as a number of quarter finals were decided in different age categories here on Thursday at PSA Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship reached semifinal stage as a number of quarter finals were decided in different age categories here on Thursday at PSA Complex.

As many as 12 quarter finals, four each in U19, U15 and U13, were decided in front of a handful audience.

In U19 matches, Uzair Shaukat posted the quickest win in just 17 minutes against tamed Hassan Raza as Ahmad Hassan spent 22 minutes in the longest battle in court in the same age group making short work of Zeeshan Malik.

Following are the results of the QF round matches of U19.

Ahmed Hassan (KP) beat Zeeshan Malik (KP) 11/6,13/11,11/2 (22 mins), Uzair Shaukat (PAF) beat Hassan Raza (PB) 11/0,11/8,11/6 (17 mins), Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Moaz Khan (PB) 11/5,11/7,12/10 (18 mins), Haris Qasim (PB) beat Zohair Shahid (PB) score 11/6,11/2,11/8 (21 mins).

In U15 quarter finals Mutahir Ali was stretched to four sets by spirited Mubashir Khan in the match lasted 37 minutes, the longest tie of the U15 matches.

After dropping the second set, Mutahir bounced back with greater zeal and determination to take the coming two sets to move ahead. Luckiest in the group was Muhammad Ammad who carved out easy and shortest win in just 18 minutes ,prevailing upon Azlan Khawar.

Following are the results of the matches, Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Mubashir Khan (PB) 11/8,7/11,11/7,11/9 (37 mins), Mohammad Ammad (PAF) beat Azlan Khawar (PB) 11/2,11/3,11/4 (18 mins), Anas Bukhari (PB) beat Mohammad Ashar Butt (PB) 10/12,11/2,11/2,11/6 (33 mins), Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Saboor Khan (PAF) 9/11,11/5,11/4,11/8 (29 mins).

In boys U13 QF matches, Omar Arshad, Varun Asif, Mehmood Mehboob and Sakhiullah breezed ahead after winning their respective matches.

Varun faced a determined challenge from Abdullah Nadeem before sailing into the next round, emerging winner in a five set encounter continued 36 minutes.

The match narrated the sage of impossible victory which Varun attained coming out of jaws of defeat after losing first and second third.

Varun, after seeing defeat close, launched rare guard action for the delight of the crowd, exhibiting high quality flawless game with superb placing and aggressive shooting to stamp supremacy in the coming three sets to welcome victory amid applause from the fans.

Following are the results of the matches , Varun Asif (PB) beat Abdullah Nadeem (PB) 6/11,9/11,11/3,11/2,11/3 (36 mins), Omar Arshad (PB) beat Zuraiz Naeem (PB) 11/9,11/8,11/3 (21 mins), Mehmood Mehboob (PB) beat Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) 11/9,11/9,11/8 (23 mins), Sakhiullah Tareen (PAf) beat Obaidullah Tareen (PAF) 11/5,11/9,11/8 (24 mins).

The semifinals will be played on Friday.

Related Topics

Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same Independence From Court

Recent Stories

Normal flood in Indus River at Kotri barrage

2 minutes ago

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observe on Aug 23

2 minutes ago

IGP directs for elaborate security arrangements du ..

5 minutes ago

Problems of farmers to be resolved on priority bas ..

16 minutes ago

10-member Jirga Pakistan committee to suggest deve ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.