UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Sports Championship Held In Bajaur

Muhammad Rameez Published August 14, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Independence Day Sports Championship held in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) ::The closing ceremony of Independence Day Sports Championship and final matches of Volleyball and cricket was held at Sports Complex Khar Bajaur here on Sunday.

On this occasion DC Bajaur and Commandant Bajaur Scouts awarded prizes to the winning teams and sports associations of Bajaur. DC Bajaur and Commandant Bajaur Scouts in his address highlighted the importance of sports.

Tehsil Chairman Khar Said Badshah, Nawabzada Naeem ud Din Khan, Malik Salman, Malik Lali Shah and other notables of Bajaur were also present on this occasion. A large number of civil and FC KP North officials also attended the ceremony.

The Championship was organized by Frontier Corps KP North in collaboration with District Administration and Sports Associations of Bajaur.

A total of 126 teams participated in this Championship including 64 of Cricket, 24 of Football, 32 of Volleyball and 06 teams of Athletics.

A huge crowd from all over Bajaur witnessed matches and enjoyed the excellent demonstration of gymnastics by the Bajaur gymnastic team. The school National song enthralled the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The Championship aimed at promoting healthy activities and enhancing the talent of the youth of Bajaur. People of Bajaur appreciated the efforts of Frontier Corps KP North for organizing such an excellent event.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Independence Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

16 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

16 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.