Independence Day Sports Championship held in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) ::The closing ceremony of Independence Day Sports Championship and final matches of Volleyball and cricket was held at Sports Complex Khar Bajaur here on Sunday.

On this occasion DC Bajaur and Commandant Bajaur Scouts awarded prizes to the winning teams and sports associations of Bajaur. DC Bajaur and Commandant Bajaur Scouts in his address highlighted the importance of sports.

Tehsil Chairman Khar Said Badshah, Nawabzada Naeem ud Din Khan, Malik Salman, Malik Lali Shah and other notables of Bajaur were also present on this occasion. A large number of civil and FC KP North officials also attended the ceremony.

The Championship was organized by Frontier Corps KP North in collaboration with District Administration and Sports Associations of Bajaur.

A total of 126 teams participated in this Championship including 64 of Cricket, 24 of Football, 32 of Volleyball and 06 teams of Athletics.

A huge crowd from all over Bajaur witnessed matches and enjoyed the excellent demonstration of gymnastics by the Bajaur gymnastic team. The school National song enthralled the sitting spectators who responded well with their cheering hands. The Championship aimed at promoting healthy activities and enhancing the talent of the youth of Bajaur. People of Bajaur appreciated the efforts of Frontier Corps KP North for organizing such an excellent event.