Independence Day Sports Events To Help Find New Talent: DG SBP

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:02 PM

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that the prime objective of the Independence Day sports competitions is to find fresh talent in every game, and "we are quite successful in our endeavours".

In connection with the Independence Day celebrations, the SBP meanwhile conducted various male and female pentathlon competitions at the Punjab Stadium here on Wednesday evening.

Over 100 U-16 and U-19 boys and girls took part in running and shooting events of pentathlon competitions. The SBP director general was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Tariq Wattoo, Zahoor Ahmed and a large number of sports enthusiasts were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Adnan Aulakh said the Independence Day sports competitions were providing valuable opportunities to young emerging players of different games to demonstrate their talent. "Pakistan enjoyed a good position in the pentathlon game. A training camp is also being organised for the preparation of the Pentathlon World Cup," he added.

The Blue team clinched the top position in boys' pentathlon competition, while Green team remained runners-up. Zakria, Hamza Akhtar and Ali Hasan were part of the winning team.

Later, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh distributed prizes among the top performers.

In the girls' competition, the Green team were declared triumphant while the second position went to the Blue team. The victorious team consisted of Mahnoor, Amtal and Nazia.

Meanwhile, Dar Hockey academy team defeated DG Khan Hockey team by 5-2 in an Inter-Academy hockey match organized on the eve of Independence Day at Mini National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh was the chief guest on this occasion.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Olympian Tauqeer Dar, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman and administrator National Hockey Stadium Nasir Malik were also present on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab said DG Khan Hockey team was at lowest ebb a couple of months ago but they improved their game to a great extent after undergoing hectic training at newly-built hockey stadium. "Though DG Khan hockey team lost the game against a strong outfit of Dar Academy but they showed plenty of improvement in their game and I hope that they could be a well-knit team in future after some more work on their defence and goal-scoring techniques".

