Independence Day Sports Festival on Aug 13: Syed Saqlain Shah

To celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm a grand Sports Festival carrying 11 disciplines would be commencing in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas from August 13 at different venues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :To celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm a grand Sports Festival carrying 11 disciplines would be commencing in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas from August 13 at different venues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was stated by Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah while talking to media men here on Wednesday. He said to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner, it has been announced like every year to hold Independence Sports Festival this year too.

In celebration of Azadi Sports Festival, 11 different games would be organized in all the districts of the province. For this, letters have been sent to the District and Regional Sports Offices.

Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah said that in the light of special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, it was decided to hold various games in all districts and divisional headquarters including merged districts. Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, he said, has issued orders to the District Sports Officers and Regional Sports Officers to conduct competitions at district and regional level.

He said 11 different Games both female and male including table tennis, badminton, archery, squash, hockey, tug-of-war, cricket, athletics, woodball, dwarf Race and football would be held with the instruction issued by the NCOC.

Syed Saqlain Shah said that all the arrangements have been finalized for the smooth conduct of these games. He also thanked the associations which have already informed all the male and female athletes. He said that all the venues would be decorated with national flags, banners, besides illuminations and fireworks would also be arranged.

He said that vaccination of athletes above 18 years of age has already been done wherein vaccination centers have also been set up as per the directive of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said vaccination centers were also set up in sports complexes to ensure vaccination of athletes over 18 years of age.