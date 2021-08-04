UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Squash Cup From August 10

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association Wednesday announced plans to hold the Independence Squash Championship on the occasion of the forthcoming Independence Day from August 10, 2021.

This was stated by Secretary KP Squash Association Munawar Zaman while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

These competitions have been kept open for all the players so that everyone can share in the joys of freedom, Munawar Zaman said.

In this regard, Munawar Zaman, who is also Chief Organizer and Chief Referee, said President KP Squash Association Qamar Zaman will inaugurate the competitions. He is also DG sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak will be the special guest at the closing ceremony who will distribute prizes among the players.

