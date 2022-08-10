UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship To Kick Off On August 13

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on August 13

Independence Day Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship will be held on August 13 with the aim to include everyone in the joy of independence

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Independence Day Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship will be held on August 13 with the aim to include everyone in the joy of independence.

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association Waqar Afridi on Wednesday told APP that the championship was being organized in Peshawar in which players of both junior and senior categories would participate.

He said that Director General sports Khalid Khan and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympics Association and former provincial minister for Sports Syed Aqil Shah would attend as special guests.

It was being organised on the vision and instruction of Syed Aqil Shah to provide an opportunity to every player to participate and show their skills, he added.

He said that prizes would also be distributed among the winning players. The main objective of the event is to protect the young generation from the drugs, and instead focus their attention towards healthy activities.

He said that such competitions needed to be organized at the level of Union Council so that every young player could participate.

/1835

