Independence Day Taekwondo on Aug 14: Haji Ilyas Afridi

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association has decided to celebrate 73rd Independence Day with zeal and spirit and hold a province wise Taekwondo Champion wherein players would take part in mostly junior weights.

Haji Ilyas Afridi while talking to media here Sunday stated that the Taekwondo competitions will be held on August 14 at Hayatabad sports Complex, in Peshawar and the same would be organized in other districts in order to commemorate the forthcoming Independence Day.

He said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association (KPTA) sent directives to all the affiliated districts to hold Taekwondo competitions. He said Taekwondo competitions would be held across the province under SOPs issued by the provincial as well as Federal government.

He said alongside the competitions, the players would also participate in the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tiger Force Tree Plantation drives.

Chairman KP Taekwondo Association and international Taekwondo referee of the Kukkiwon Korea, Haji Ilyas Afridi said that as per the directives of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Col (retd) Waseem Ahmed and Provincial Olympic Association President Syed Aqil Shah, Independence Taekwondo competitions would be held on the occasion of August 14.

He said that along with organizing the events, a tree planting campaign is also being run across the province, which will be inaugurated on August 14. Mr. Afridi, who recently got certification from South Korea, who originated the Taekwondo, said that the future of Taekwondo is bright in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. President Murtaza Hassan and Secretary Muhammad Waqar Afridi are working hard in this regard.