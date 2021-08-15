UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Tennis Championship Ends

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Independence Day Tennis Championship ends

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association organized Azadi Tennis Championship in Peshawar here at Qayyum sports Complex.

Senior Vice President of KP Tennis Association Dr. Farhat Abbas was the chief guest on the occasion here on Sunday.

KP Tennis Association Secretary General Umar Ayaz Khalil, Coaches Roman Gul, Zakirullah, Inamullah, Irfanullah, Wakil Khan, Janan Khan and Jahanzeb Khan besides other personalities were present on the occasion.

In the Men's singles Talha defeated Kashan Umar by 7-5, 7-6 while in the Men's doubles, Barkatullah and Ijaz Ahmed defeated Shakirullah and Hamid Israr by 6-3 and 6-4.

At the end, Senior Vice President of KP Tennis Association Dr. Farhat Abbas distributed prizes among the players.

