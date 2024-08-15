Independence Marathon Race held at Dring Stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The district administration of Bahawalpur organized an Independence Marathon Race at the Dring Stadium Bahawalpur. Athletes participated enthusiastically, covering a distance of 9.6 kilometers.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa was the Chief Guest at the award distribution ceremony.

The Deputy Commissioner distributed cash prizes and trophies to the athletes who secured prominent positions in the race. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, District Sports Officer Fawad Anwar, athletes, and spectators were present at the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that sporting activities are essential for health.

He encouraged the youth to engage in sports and fill the fields with their activities, stating that sports cultivate discipline and a spirit of competition.

He congratulated the participants of the marathon race.

For the top positions, Shahbaz Ahmed received a cash prize of 50,000 rupees and a trophy, while Saqib Abdullah was awarded 40,000 rupees and a trophy for second place. Shahid Yaseen received 30,000 rupees in cash and a trophy for securing third place.

Muhammad Mudasser obtained a cash prize of 20,000 rupees for the fourth position, and Muhammad Junaid earned 10,000 rupees for finishing fifth. Similarly, Muhammad Hamad Sadiq, Muhammad Shahzad, Muhammad Hanzalah, Muhammad Zubair, and Mushtaq Ahmed secured the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth positions respectively, each receiving a cash prize of 5,000 rupees.