UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Independent Adjudicator Announces Order On Umar Akmal’s Appeal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:19 PM

Independent Adjudicator announces order on Umar Akmal’s appeal

Former Supreme Court Judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, announced his order on Umar Akmal’s appeal today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th July, 2020) Former Supreme Court Judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, announced his order on Umar Akmal’s appeal today.

The Independent Adjudicator judge in his order dated 29 July 2020 held that:

“The self-incriminatory admission by the appellant both in his interview and reply to the show cause notice regarding the non-disclosure of vital information of approaches made to him about match fixing on two occasions by two different persons leaves no room for doubt as to the veracity of the charges against him.

“The stance taken by the appellant is self-contradictory and not credit-worthy. The case against the appellant stands proved to the hilt.

“The learned Chairman [of the Disciplinary Panel] has quite justifiably found the appellant guilty of both the charges.

However, whilst taking a compassionate view, the Independent Adjudicator reduced the length of Umar Akmal’s ban to one year and six months. The period of ineligibility imposed on Umar Akmal shall run from, backdated to 20 February 2020 when he was suspended provisionally.

On 27 April, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had banned Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

Under Article 7.5.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, an appeal against the decision of the Independent Adjudicator shall lie exclusively before the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Sports PCB Umar Akmal February April July 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

World heading towards economic famine: Mian Zahid ..

22 minutes ago

Supreme Council for Motherhood &amp; Childhood iss ..

36 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 2,381 new COVID-19 cases, 74 new ..

36 minutes ago

Big Tech companies’ CEOs  due before US congres ..

50 minutes ago

ADNOC-Bloomberg Education Initiative announces mea ..

51 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,475 new coronavirus cases, 169 de ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.