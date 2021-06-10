UrduPoint.com
Independent EC To Be Constituted To Depoliticize Sports Federations' Elections: DG PSB

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 10:56 PM

The government intends to constitute an independent Election Commission in consultation with the stakeholders to ensure free, fair and transparent election of every national sports federation, Director General (DG) of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman said on Thursday

According to a press release, the DG was talking to representatives of thirteen National Sports Federations including Hockey, Kabaddi, Tennis, Squash, Karate, Alpine, Judo, Weightlifting, Tenpin Bowling, Wusu, Bodybuilding, Table Tennis and Rifle Shooting, who called on him in his office at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

He said the independent Election Commission was needed to depoliticize the sports system.

While sharing the different points of under process National sports Policy, Asif Zaman apprised the representatives of federations that an independent Sports Dispute Resolution Commission would also be established for the settlement and early resolution of the federations' conflicts.

He declared 2021-22 as "The Year of Sports", and sought two year's activity plan along with targets from the federations.

He said the government would spend more on sports by making the federations more active and accountable. However, he stressed to discourage doping tendency and reiterated that doping would be eliminated mercilessly to portray a fair picture on the horizon of sports.

The DG also distributed cheques of different amounts among the federations with the hope that each and every penny would be spent on the development of sports and the well being of sports persons and grooming their potential.

The representatives of the federations thanked the DG and PSB for providing them financial assistance and assured that this public money would be used on the objectives, it was meant for.

