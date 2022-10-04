MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) An independent investigation into sex scandals in the United States National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the US Soccer Federation (USSF) has uncovered systematic incidents of emotional and sexual abuse by coaches, a report by former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates revealed.

"The independent investigation found that abuse in the NWSL was systemic. Verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct occurred at multiple teams, was perpetrated by several coaches, and affected many players," the report, published by King & Spalding corporate law firm, read.

According to the chief investigator, cases of misconduct in the USSF and the NWSL are rooted in an abusive culture of women's soccer.

"Our investigation revealed that abuse in the NWSL is not simply about one team, one coach, or one player.

It is not even just about the League. Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women's soccer that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players," Yates said as quoted by the firm.

The NWSL sex scandal broke out in 2021 when North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was fired from his position and stripped of his coaching license after allegations of sexual abuse against female players. The female athletes claimed that Riley forced them to have sex during his tenure with several leagues and teams since 2010. The coach himself denied the allegations. The USSF launched an independent investigation following the scandal.