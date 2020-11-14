UrduPoint.com
Independent Panel Rejects World Biathlon Body's Role In Russian Doping Cover-Up

Sat 14th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

The International Biathlon Union's (IBU) External Review Commission has concluded its two-year probe into a suspected state cover-up of a Russian doping scheme, saying Saturday it has found no evidence that the IBU had passed any data on "dirty" athletes to Russia to be buried

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The International Biathlon Union's (IBU) External Review Commission has concluded its two-year probe into a suspected state cover-up of a Russian doping scheme, saying Saturday it has found no evidence that the IBU had passed any data on "dirty" athletes to Russia to be buried.

"The ERC has concluded that the IBU did not transfer any 'dirty' Athletes Biological Passport profiles to the Russian Biathlon Union or [Russian Anti-Doping Agency] RUSADA to be buried," a statement attributed to Jonathan Taylor, the chair of the IBU's review panel, read.

He added the panel had made "provisional findings" indicating that certain people had cases to answer for breaches of IBU rules from 2008-2018.

They will be given a chance to comment on the draft report. Once they are heard, a final report will be published by the oversight body, most likely next month.

"Where the ERC's final report concludes that individuals have cases to answer for breach of the IBU rules, it will be up to the Biathlon Integrity Unit to conduct the necessary follow-up, including determining whether disciplinary action should be taken against those individuals," the statement added.

