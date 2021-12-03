India 111-3 at tea against New Zealand after Kohli duck

India were 111-3 at tea on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday after Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel struck twice in the same over to dismiss captain Virat Kohli and number three Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks

Mumbai, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :India were 111-3 at tea on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday after Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel struck twice in the same over to dismiss captain Virat Kohli and number three Cheteshwar Pujara for ducks.

Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 52 and Shreyas Iyer on seven. Patel also picked up the other Indian wicket to fall, when Shubman Gill was caught by Ross Taylor.