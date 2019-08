India were 14 without loss in their second innings, a lead of 89 runs, at lunch on the third day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : India were 14 without loss in their second innings, a lead of 89 runs, at lunch on the third day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Brief scores India 297 (A. Rahane 81, R. Jadeja 58, K. L. Rahul 44; K. Roach 4-66) and 14-0 v West Indies 222 (R. Chase 48; I. Sharma 5-43) Toss: West Indiesstr/dj