India 258-4 At Stumps On Day One Of New Zealand Test

Thu 25th November 2021

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 75 on debut helped India finish the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand at 258-4 after bad light stopped play on Thursday

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 75 on debut helped India finish the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand at 258-4 after bad light stopped play on Thursday.

The debutant shared an unbroken 113-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was on 50 at stumps in Kanpur. Kyle Jamieson took three wickets for 47.

