India 258-4 At Stumps On Day One Of New Zealand Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:53 PM
Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 75 on debut helped India finish the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand at 258-4 after bad light stopped play on Thursday.
The debutant shared an unbroken 113-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was on 50 at stumps in Kanpur. Kyle Jamieson took three wickets for 47.