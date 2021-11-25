India 258-4 at stumps on day one of New Zealand Test

Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 75 on debut helped India finish the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand at 258-4 after bad light stopped play on Thursday

The debutant shared an unbroken 113-run partnership with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was on 50 at stumps in Kanpur. Kyle Jamieson took three wickets for 47.