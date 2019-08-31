UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India 336-7 At Lunch On Day Two Of 2nd Test V West Indies

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:27 PM

India 336-7 at lunch on day two of 2nd Test v West Indies

India were 336 for seven after being put in by the West Indies at lunch on the second day of the second and final Test of their series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :India were 336 for seven after being put in by the West Indies at lunch on the second day of the second and final Test of their series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday.

Brief scores:India 336-7 (H. Vihari 84 no, V. Kohli 76; J. Holder 4-62, R. Cornwall 2-97) vs West IndiesToss: West Indies

Related Topics

India Cornwall Jamaica Virat Kohli Sabina Park

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

4 minutes ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

4 minutes ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

4 minutes ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

4 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

4 minutes ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.