North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : India were 68 for three after being put in to bat at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Brief scoresIndia 68-3 (K. L. Rahul 37 n.o.; K. Roach 2-9, S. Gabriel 1-19) v West IndiesToss: West Indies