India 69-0 at stumps, lead N. Zealand by 332 in second Test

Mumbai, Dec 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :India ended day two of the second Test on 69 for no loss Saturday with a lead of 332 after New Zealand's Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel took 10 wickets in the hosts' first innings.

India's bowlers skittled New Zealand for 62 in response to 325 by the home side, with Ajaz becoming only the third bowler in cricket history to take all the opponents' wickets in one innings.

First innings centurion Mayank Agarwal, on 38, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 29, were batting at the close of play.