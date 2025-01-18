India Announces 15-member Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2025 | 03:35 PM
Rohit Sharma will captain team in Champions Trophy 2025 while Shubman Gill will be vice-captain
NEW DEHL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) India on Saturday announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The team’s captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar made the announcement during a press conference.
Rohit Sharma will captain the team in the Champions Trophy 2025, with Shubman Gill as the vice-captain.
The 15-member squad includes Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand.
India will play their first match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 while the Pakistan-India matches will be held under the hybrid model.
Recent Stories
India announces 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Dubai Ruler’s Court Race for elite male cyclists to begin on Sunday
ZHO launches 'Inspiring Determination' campaign
Negotiations don’t work like this through multiple doors: Irfan Siddiqui
Two judges killed in shooting outside Iranian Supreme Court
UAE President receives phone call from Ahmed Al-Sharaa and reaffirms UAE’s sup ..
MBZUAI welcomes world to Abu Dhabi for NLP conference
Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out at 137 on 2nd day of first Te ..
Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Sultanate of Oman
Robots beat surgeons at complex liver surgery
Urvashi Rautela faces backlash over insensitive remarks about attack on Saif Ali ..
Two UAE aid convoys reach Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
More Stories From Sports
-
India announces 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 20254 minutes ago
-
Pakistan gain a 93-run lead as West Indies all out at 137 on 2nd day of first Test1 hour ago
-
Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indies4 hours ago
-
First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies21 hours ago
-
First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West Indies1 day ago
-
Saim Ayub says he is unsure how long it will take for him to fully recover3 days ago
-
James Vince announcement retirement from first-class cricket to focus PSL 103 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week3 days ago
-
Williams, Vine vie for season-opening Tour Down Under crown3 days ago
-
Theekshana attains career-best third position in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings3 days ago
-
Exciting competitions of Karakoram Winterlude Season Seven continue in Hunza3 days ago
-
Ali Dara wins Islamabad Snooker Championship3 days ago