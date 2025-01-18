India announces 15-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

NEW DEHL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) India on Saturday announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The team’s captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar made the announcement during a press conference.

Rohit Sharma will captain the team in the Champions Trophy 2025, with Shubman Gill as the vice-captain.

The 15-member squad includes Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

India will play their first match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20 while the Pakistan-India matches will be held under the hybrid model.