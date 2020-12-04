India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20

Canberra, Australia, Dec 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against Australia with an 11-run win at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Friday.

After posting 161-7 in their innings, thanks to opener KL Rahul (51) and Ravindra Jadega (44 not out), the Indians restricted Australia to 150-7.

The next two matches will be played in Sydney on Sunday and Tuesday.