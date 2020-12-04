UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Beat Australia By 11 Runs In First T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

India beat Australia by 11 runs in first T20

Canberra, Australia, Dec 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against Australia with an 11-run win at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Friday.

After posting 161-7 in their innings, thanks to opener KL Rahul (51) and Ravindra Jadega (44 not out), the Indians restricted Australia to 150-7.

The next two matches will be played in Sydney on Sunday and Tuesday.

Related Topics

India T20 Australia Canberra Sydney Lead KL Rahul Sunday

Recent Stories

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

3 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

4 minutes ago

Action against violators of corona SOPs in faisala ..

4 minutes ago

One dead, 8 injured in Rawalpindi explosion

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.